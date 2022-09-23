TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Mary Poppins” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “Green eggs and Hamlet” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– “Roe,” a play by Convergence Theatre Company – Yuba-Sutter’s newest performing arts organization, powered by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture – will be performed at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. Written by Lisa Loomer, this play cuts through the headlines and rhetoric of the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion to reveal the divergent personal journeys of lawyer Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey in the years following the decision. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture website. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Tom Galvin, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence, will host the “Solo Sessions” program featuring singers/songwriters from around the country sharing their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 1 p.m.
– A community yard sale will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information or to become a vendor, call 530-458-2641 or email araceli@colusacountyfair.com.
– The Kiwanis Club of Marysville will host the 13th annual Hogs and Hulas event Sycamore Ranch, 5390 State Route 20, Browns Valley, from 5-11 p.m. The event will feature a luau style dinner and music by the Sacramento party band Power Play. Tickets cost $60 per person and attendees must be 21 or older. Proceeds from the event will support local youth programs. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Tib at 530-701-7356 or Brynda at 530-713-3375.
– The Native Daughters of the Golden West South Butte Parlor #226 will host their annual spaghetti dinner at 7393 Lyon St., Sutter, from 5-7 p.m. The meal, which costs $10 for adults and $5 for children 8 years of age and younger, includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, a beverage and dessert. For more information, contact Debbie Groves at 530-329-6716.
– The Yuba City Fire Department will host an open house at Fire Station 1, 824 Clark Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. The event will include station and engine tours, vehicle extraction and CPR demonstrations and more.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Mary Poppins” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 2 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Reel Book Society is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Contact” by Carl Sagan. The movie screening will take place virtually, starting at 7 p.m. To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
– “Roe,” a play by Convergence Theatre Company – Yuba-Sutter’s newest performing arts organization, powered by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture – will be performed at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. Written by Lisa Loomer, this play cuts through the headlines and rhetoric of the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion to reveal the divergent personal journeys of lawyer Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey in the years following the decision. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture website. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/8829hfvv and enter meeting ID: 960 0344 1708 and passcode: 393429. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission Board will hold a meeting at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation at 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Building Better Partnerships, Inc. Board will hold a special meeting at Regional Housing Authority, 1455 Butte House Road, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220.
– The Sutter Community Affordable Housing Board will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 12 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 750 Palora Ave., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard St., Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
