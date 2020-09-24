The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The 23rd annual Yuba River Cleanup, hosted by the South Yuba River Citizens League, will clean up areas along the Yuba and Bear Watersheds through Sept. 27. Volunteers can register at yubarivercleanup.org. For more information, call 615-8686, email daniel@yubariver.org or visit yubarivercleanup.org.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Songwriter Workshop, hosted by Tom Galvin, offers an opportunity for songwriters of all skill levels or those who would like to explore the craft. The event will take place via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. To join, visit https://zoom.us/j/95715335258 or by calling 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 957 1533 5258.
– The Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society will be rebroadcasting the 2015 performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony featuring the Yuba Sutter Symphony and Chorus, the Yuba Sutter Master Chorale and members of the Veridian Symphony – the performance is conducted by Yuba Sutter Symphony Conductor Maestro Corey Kersting. The performance will be available at 7 p.m. on the Oratorio Society website at www.ysos.org. The event is in recognition of the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven.
– The Acting Company’s presents “Miss Nelson is Missing!” Performances will be at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon-2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– The Foothill Lions of Loma Rica will host a Warm September Nights Show and Shine from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 5667 Fruitland Road, Loma Rica. The car show is open to all cars, bikes, etc. Registration the day of the show costs $25. There will be homemade breakfast, pulled pork lunch, hot dog bistro, raffle prizes and awards at 2 p.m. For more information, visit the Foothill Lions of Loma Rica Facebook page.
– CANCELED: The performance of country music singer Filmore at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, has been canceled. For more information, call 458-8844.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
