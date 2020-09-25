The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society will be rebroadcasting the 2015 performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony featuring the Yuba Sutter Symphony and Chorus, the Yuba Sutter Master Chorale and members of the Veridian Symphony – the performance is conducted by Yuba Sutter Symphony Conductor Maestro Corey Kersting. The performance will be available at 7 p.m. on the Oratorio Society website at www.ysos.org. The event is in recognition of the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Songwriter Workshop, hosted by Tom Galvin, offers an opportunity for songwriters of all skill levels or those who would like to explore the craft. The event will take place via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. To join, visit https://zoom.us/j/95715335258 or by calling 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 957 1533 5258.
–The 23rd annual Yuba River Cleanup, hosted by the South Yuba River Citizens League, will clean up areas along the Yuba and Bear Watersheds through Sept. 27. Volunteers can register at yubarivercleanup.org. For more information, call 615-8686, email daniel@yubariver.org or visit yubarivercleanup.org.
– The Acting Company’s presents “Miss Nelson is Missing!” Performances will be at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon-2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– The Foothill Lions of Loma Rica will host a Warm September Nights Show and Shine from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 5667 Fruitland Road, Loma Rica. The car show is open to all cars, bikes, etc. Registration the day of the show costs $25. There will be homemade breakfast, pulled pork lunch, hot dog bistro, raffle prizes and awards at 2 p.m. For more information, visit the Foothill Lions of Loma Rica Facebook page.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook
– CANCELED: The performance of country music singer Filmore at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, has been canceled. For more information, call 458-8844.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s “All About the Arts” program, hosted by Tom Galvin, Joe Moye and David Read, will feature special guest Cami Oh, community volunteer, online personality and comedian. The program will take place at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
– Stonyrose Heritage Society will host the inaugural Founders Day Festival on Market Street in Stonyford from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Festivities will include food, games, music, a photobooth, arts and crafts, vendors selling everything from horseshoe art to jewelry, crystals, antiques, native art and more. Tours of local historical locations will also be available.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will feature special guest Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, a poet, essayist, translator and immigration advocate.
– The Yuba-Sutter Economic Corporation and Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar, “SBA Resources and Strategies on How to Pivot Your Business,” at noon. For more information and to register, visit www.yubasutterchamber.com/calendar.
– The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a Colusa City Council Candidate Night at the Colusa VFW Hall, 99 W Main St. in Colusa, starting at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and available at the event. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 guidelines but the meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. To view the virtual meeting, visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting number: 436 728 6810 and passcode: K3US0t. Questions can be submitted to the Chamber by emailing info@colusachamber.org until 5 p.m. on the day of the event. Cards will also be provided for questions to those that attend the meeting in person. For more information, contact Nancy Loudon, Candidate Night coordinator, at 701-1541.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. Public comments can be emailed to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us – it’s asked that comments are submitted by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting and people identify the item they wish to address. For more information on how to join the meeting or view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Marysville Levee Commission will have a special meeting at 2:30 p.m. People can join the meeting by calling 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID is 841 0709 9339. For more information on how to join the meeting or view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
