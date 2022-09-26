TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission Board will hold a meeting at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation at 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Building Better Partnerships, Inc. Board will hold a special meeting at Regional Housing Authority, 1455 Butte House Road, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220.
– The Sutter Community Affordable Housing Board will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City, starting at 12 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 750 Palora Ave., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard St., Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– A debate for Colusa County District 5 Supervisor candidates will be held at the Colusa Community Theater for the Performing Arts, 745 10th St., Colusa, starting at 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce, the Colusa Farm Bureau and KPAY Radio 93.9 FM, the event will also be live streamed on Facebook. For more information, call 530-701-1541.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting in room 201 and 202 at the district office, 425 Plumas Blvd., Suite 200, Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. The meeting will be accessible via Zoom as well. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– The Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Valley Quilt Guild will hold a meeting at the CalTrans building, 703 B St., Marysville. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. For More information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.
