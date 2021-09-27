TODAY
EVENTS
– A new series of social dances will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, each Tuesday in September. Lessons are at 6:30-7 p.m. and dancing will be 7-9 p.m. Professionals Amanda and Tim Davis will start us off with a series of West Coast Swing events. It’s a partner dance with roots back to the 40s and 50s coming out of jazz, blues and even country music traditions leading up to rock and roll. For more information, visit yubasutterart.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission board will hold a meeting at the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Ste. 1303, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. The meeting will also be viewable via Zoom. For more information, call 751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Sutter Community Affordable Housing Board of Directors will meet via Zoom, starting at noon. To join the meeting, visit www.zoom.us/j/87614118014 and enter the meeting ID: 876 1411 8014 and passcode: 224372 or call 1-669-900-6833.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will host a meeting in the city council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet in the district office board room, 1919 B St., Marysville. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will hold a meeting in the YCUSD boardroom, 750 Palora Ave., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org/agendas.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– The Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital Blood Drive will take place on the bloodmobile near the main entrance of the hospital, 716 Fourth St., Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donor.vitalant.org.
– The Beale Air Force Base Blood Drive will take place at Valley Chapel, 6199 C St., Beale Air Force Base, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donor.vitalant.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Valley Quilt Guild will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m.
– Marysville Little League will hold elections at 1608 Sampson St., Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Tracy’s Dinner, 724 J St., Marysville, starting at 1 p.m.
