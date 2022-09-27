TODAY
EVENTS
– A debate for Colusa County District 5 Supervisor candidates will be held at the Colusa Community Theater for the Performing Arts, 745 Tenth Street, Colusa, starting at 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce, the Colusa Farm Bureau and KPAY Radio 93.9 FM, the event will also be live streamed on Facebook. For more information, call 530-701-1541.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting in room 201 and 202 at the district office, 425 Plumas Blvd., Suite 200, Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. The meeting will be accessible via Zoom as well. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting via Zoom, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– The Dementia and Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Valley Quilt Guild will hold a meeting at the CalTrans building, 703 B Street, Marysville. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. For More information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– A debate for Colusa Unified School District School Board candidates will be held at the Colusa Community Theater for the Performing Arts, 745 Tenth Street, Colusa, starting at 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce, the event will also be live streamed on Facebook. For more information, call 530-701-1541.