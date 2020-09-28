The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will feature special guest Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, a poet, essayist, translator and immigration advocate.
– The Yuba-Sutter Economic Corporation and Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar, “SBA Resources and Strategies on How to Pivot Your Business,” at noon. For more information and to register, visit www.yubasutterchamber.com/calendar.
– The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a Colusa City Council Candidate Night at the Colusa VFW Hall, 99 W Main St. in Colusa, starting at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and available at the event. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 guidelines but the meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. To view the virtual meeting, visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting number: 436 728 6810 and passcode: K3US0t. Questions can be submitted to the Chamber by emailing info@colusachamber.org until 5 p.m. on the day of the event. Cards will also be provided for questions to those that attend the meeting in person. For more information, contact Nancy Loudon, Candidate Night coordinator, at 701-1541.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. Public comments can be emailed to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us – it’s asked that comments are submitted by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting and people identify the item they wish to address. For more information on how to join the meeting or view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org/agendas.
– The Marysville Levee Commission will have a special meeting at 2:30 p.m. People can join the meeting by calling 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID is 841 0709 9339. For more information on how to join the meeting or view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– There will be a Live Oak City Council candidates forum at 6 p.m. The virtual forum will be streamed on several Facebook pages, including the Appeal’s and Yuba-Sutter Live’s. The forums are sponsored by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Central Credit Union and other Chamber-member businesses.
– Sutter-Yuba-Colusa University of California Cooperative Extension is hosting a series of four webinars with the third being “Integrated Weed Management in Rice Systems” from 3-4 p.m. The webinar is led by Whitney Brim-DeForest, UCCE rice and wild rice adviser. Registration costs $20 for one webinar or $35 for two. Link and instructions to join Zoom will be emailed to registrants. For more information, visit www.cesutter.ucanr.edu or call 822-7515.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an Art & Culture Leadership Conversation from 6-7:30 p.m. The virtual event will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. Some of the topics to be discussed include how the arts, whether literacy, visual or performance define a community, how art can cross language barriers, and how art contributes to the local economy. For more information, call 742-2787 or email email@yubasutterarts.org.
– The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a District 2 Candidate Night at the Colusa VFW Hall, 99 W. Main Street in Colusa, starting at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and available at the event. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 guidelines but the meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. To view the virtual meeting, visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting number: 436 728 6810 and passcode: K3US0t. Questions can be submitted to the Chamber by emailing info@colusachamber.org until 5 p.m. on the day of the event. Cards will also be provided for questions to those that attend the meeting in person. For more information, contact Nancy Loudon, Candidate Night coordinator, at 701-1541.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
