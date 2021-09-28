TODAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– The Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital Blood Drive will take place on the bloodmobile near the main entrance of the hospital, 716 Fourth St., Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donor.vitalant.org.
– The Beale Air Force Base Blood Drive will take place at Valley Chapel, 6199 C St., Beale Air Force Base, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donor.vitalant.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Valley Quilt Guild will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m.
– Marysville Little League will hold elections at 1608 Sampson St., Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Tracy’s Dinner, 724 J St., Marysville, starting at 1 p.m.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Brad Paisley Tour 2021 Tour performance will be held at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 7:30 p.m.
–The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
