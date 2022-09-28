TODAY
EVENTS
– A debate for Colusa Unified School District School Board candidates will be held at the Colusa Community Theater for the Performing Arts, 745 Tenth Street, Colusa, starting at 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce, the event will also be live streamed on Facebook. For more information, call 530-701-1541.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Mary Poppins” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Sacramento Valley Museum will host the fourth annual Antique Bottle and Collectibles Show in the old gyms located behind the museum located at 1491 E St. in Williams. Doors will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission costs $25 for early birds that attend from 8-10 a.m. and $10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information or to request a table, call Slim or Cristy Edwards at 473-2502, text 586-0710 or email closethefenceco@yahoo.com.
– Standup comedian, podcaster, writer and actress Annie Lederman will perform at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $30-$45 and those that attend must be 21 years of age or older. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.colusacasino.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/w6vr6fym and enter meeting ID: 896 7878 3636 and passcode: 022071. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
