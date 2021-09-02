TODAY
EVENTS
– The United Methodist Women at Marysville First United Methodist Church will host a semi-annual rummage sale at 730 D St., Marysville, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be items for the whole family, including clothing, bedding, kitchen appliances, dishes, home goods, children’s toys, outdoor equipment and more. All proceeds will benefit UMW efforts.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
– The Marysville Art Club, in coordination with the Marysville Info-Center, will host a History Talks Tour entitled, “Everybody Loves a Cowboy,” from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The tour will begin at the Info-Center, 317 Fourth St., Marysville, and includes a barbecue lunch from AJ’s Sandwiches as well as a tour of Cotton Rosser’s Correl. Tickets cost $25 and space is limited. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 740-2418 or visit the Marysville Info-Center in person.
– The Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Center, 624 E St., Marysville, is hosting a Talks and Tours event starting at 10 a.m. Local historical researcher Sue Cejner-Moyers will present the history of Labor Day and “The Best of the Valley.” Featured will be a PowerPoint presentation and display of historical local fruit crate and canning labels. Masks are required and social distancing will be provided. A $10 donation is appreciated and light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Cejner-Moyers at 742-6508.
– The second of two yearly free fishing days offered by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be on Sept. 4. Anyone interested in trying their hand at fishing can do so without purchasing a fishing license. While anglers do not need a license, all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures still remain in effect on these license-free days of fishing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Fishing/Free-Fishing-Days.
– A craft fair will be held at the Marysville Elks Lodge, 920 D St., Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will feature several vendors with a variety of fun, fall creations. Attendees will receive one free raffle ticket with purchase and additional tickets will be available for purchase. Proceeds will go toward the Elks Lodge charity program that helps children receive needed therapy services. There will also be a “hubby daycare” open for the duration of the fair.
