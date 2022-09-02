TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Friends of the Sutter County Library will host a first Saturday Book Sale at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Books are $5 per bag and bags will be provided. All proceeds from the sale will benefit Library Services at the facility.
– Tri-County Diversity and Tri-County Diversity Youth will host a “Pride in the Park” event at Sam Brannan Park, 810 Gray Ave., Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will include rendors, resources, open mic stage, food trucks and more. The event is open to all ages and attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their pride gear. For more information, visit www.tricountydiversity.org/.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The 24th annual Yuba City Teeyan Da Mela Women’s Dance Festival will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Admission costs $5 at the gate. For more information, call or text Parm Takhar at 530-845-4800.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/8829hfvv and enter meeting ID: 960 0344 1708 and passcode: 393429. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Republican Committee will host a dinner and meet-and-greet for GOP candidates for local school board, Yuba City council candidates, and Live Oak City Counsel at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. The meet-and-greet will start at 5 p.m. and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Main speakers at the event will include James Gallagher, and Doug LaMalfa. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-682-3833.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority Board will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Suite 109A, Marysville, starting at 2:30 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-749-7510.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubawater.org.
– The Yuba City City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Dancing Tomato Cafe, 990 N. Walton Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard St., Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The inclusive luncheon costs $21 and the public is welcome to attend. The theme for this month’s meeting is “Back to the Basics” featuring Twin Acres Homestead. Michele Chandler-Whiseant will also share about the many classes she offers about getting back to the basics in life such as canning, gardening, and more and husband and wife Russ and Janna Clifford will speak about how their broken lives and marriage were restored. For more information, call Bettielou 530-674-3499 or Sue 530-300-6119.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)