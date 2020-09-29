The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–There will be a Live Oak City Council candidates forum at 6 p.m. The virtual forum will be streamed on several Facebook pages, including the Appeal’s and Yuba-Sutter Live’s. The forums are sponsored by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Central Credit Union and other Chamber-member businesses.
– Sutter-Yuba-Colusa University of California Cooperative Extension is hosting a series of four webinars with the third being “Integrated Weed Management in Rice Systems” from 3-4 p.m. The webinar is led by Whitney Brim-DeForest, UCCE rice and wild rice adviser. Registration costs $20 for one webinar or $35 for two. Link and instructions to join Zoom will be emailed to registrants. For more information, visit www.cesutter.ucanr.edu or call 822-7515.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an Art & Culture Leadership Conversation from 6-7:30 p.m. The virtual event will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. Some of the issues to be considered include how the arts, whether literacy, visual or performance define a community, how art can cross language barriers, and how art contributes to the local economy. For more information, call 742-2787 or email email@yubasutterarts.org.
– The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a District 2 Candidate Night at the Colusa VFW Hall, 99 W. Main Street in Colusa, starting at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and available at the event. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 guidelines but the meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. To view the virtual meeting, visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting number: 436 728 6810 and passcode: K3US0t. Questions can be submitted to the Chamber by emailing info@colusachamber.org until 5 p.m. on the day of the event. Cards will also be provided for questions to those that attend the meeting in person. For more information, contact Nancy Loudon, Candidate Night coordinator, at 701-1541.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Wheatland School District will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandsd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
–Virtual Poetry and Spoken Word Open Mic, hosted by Tom Galvin, will take place at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747438327 or call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 897 4743 8327.
– The Yuba and Sutter County One Stops will host a virtual job fair from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Job openings in the fields of healthcare, production, handyman services, landscaping, automotive and warehouse will be available. To register and receive the Zoom link, call 822-5120 ext. 3068.
– The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a Colusa Unified School Board Candidate Night at the Colusa VFW Hall, 99 W. Main Street in Colusa, starting at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and available at the event. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 guidelines but the meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. To view the virtual meeting, visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting number: 436 728 6810 and passcode: K3US0t. Questions can be submitted to the Chamber by emailing info@colusachamber.org until 5 p.m. on the day of the event. Cards will also be provided for questions to those that attend the meeting in person. For more information, contact Nancy Loudon, Candidate Night coordinator, at 701-1541.