TODAY
EVENTS
– The Brad Paisley Tour 2021 Tour performance will be held at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 7:30 p.m.
–The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will meet at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at 750 Palora Ave., Yuba City. For more information, visit www.ycusd.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Sacramento Valley Museum will host the third annual Antique Bottle and Collectibles Show at the museum located at 1491 E St. in Williams. Doors will be open for early birds from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a $10 admission fee. For more information or to request a table, call Slim or Cristy Edwards at 473-2502, text 586-0710 or email closethefenceco@yahoo.com.
– The Acting Company and the city of Yuba City have teamed up to present, “Shakespeare in the (water) park: The comedy of errors,” at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C St., Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)