TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Mary Poppins” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Sacramento Valley Museum will host the fourth annual Antique Bottle and Collectibles Show in the old gyms located behind the museum located at 1491 E St. in Williams. Doors will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission costs $25 for early birds that attend from 8-10 a.m. and $10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information or to request a table, call Slim or Cristy Edwards at 473-2502, text 586-0710 or email closethefenceco@yahoo.com.
– Standup comedian, podcaster, writer and actress Annie Lederman will perform at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $30-$45 and those that attend must be 21 years of age or older. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.colusacasino.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/w6vr6fym and enter meeting ID: 896 7878 3636 and passcode: 022071. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “Green eggs and Hamlet” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The seventh annual Richard Sinnott Memorial Car Show will be held at the Marysville Flea Market, 1468 Simpson Lane, Marysville. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the show will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. In addition to the cars, there will also be live music, a snack bar, face painting, balloons and raffle prizes. For more information, call 530-743-8713.
– Local student, amateur and professional filmmakers will demonstrate their cinematic talents during the annual Short Film Festival, which will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. Come and see all the films that filmmakers have made and vote for the People’s Choice Award. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Sacramento Valley Museum will host the fourth annual Antique Bottle and Collectibles Show in the old gyms located behind the museum located at 1491 E St. in Williams. Doors will be open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission costs $5 all day. For more information or to request a table, call Slim or Cristy Edwards at 473-2502, text 586-0710 or email closethefenceco@yahoo.com.
– The Race for Awareness 5K Run/Walk, will be held at Geweke Field, 871 East Onstott Road, Yuba City. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race will begin at 8 a.m. Registration costs $35-$40. For more information, call 530-821-2121, email ngeweke@geweke.com or visit www.pink-october.org.
– The Sutter County Democratic Central Committee and the Feather River Democratic Club will host a fall bingo night in the Shiloh Clubhouse, 859 Jones Road, Yuba City. A social hour will start at 5 p.m. and bingo will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be a gift basket and dessert raffle at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $20 per person and include two bingo cards. Space is limited so organizers recommend purchasing tickets early. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Joene Tranter at 530-415-3704 or email jtranter1463@comcast.net.
– Our Lady of Lourdes School will host an Oktoberfest celebration at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Avenue, Colusa, from 6-11 p.m. The event will feature German food, beer, wine, games, a cornhole tournament and live music by the band Guilty Again. A $30 donation will provide unlimited food and one drink and there will also be a $20 open bar. Must be 21 years of age or older to attend. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Clint Jewett at 530-945-5519 or Christy Pearson at 530-415-3825.
– The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the 10th annual Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival at LaVanche Hursh Park, located on the corner of Fifth and Hall streets in Arbuckle, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will feature pumpkins, children’s activities including face painting and games and local vendors. For more information or to become a vendor, call or text 530-681-2532.
– A “Farm Made Fair” will be held on Sycamore Slough Road between Colusa and Meridian from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event will feature handmade goods by rural makers and artisans in addition to pumpkins, mini photo sessions, baked goods and lunch at the Blue Ribbon Cafe. Proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter. For more information, visit the Farm Made Fair events page on Facebook.
– The UCCE Sutter-Yuba Master Gardeners will host a composting workshop at the Artisan Community Garden, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 10-11 a.m. The event is open to the public and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call the Master Gardener office at 530-822-7515 or email sutteryuba@ucanr.edu.
– The Marysville Info Center will host a “Miracles of Fourth Street” walking tour starting at the center, 317 Fourth Street, Marysville, starting at 10 a.m. A $5 donation is asked from those that attend. For more information, call 530-740-2418.
– The Friends of the Sutter County Library will host a first Saturday Book Sale at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Books are $5 per bag and bags will be provided. All proceeds from the sale will benefit Library Services at the facility.
– The Mystical Crafting Emporium in Yuba City will be celebrating its first anniversary with a mini craft fair at 870 West Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This family oriented event will feature local art teachers, classes, vendors, unique craft items and a BBQ free of charge. The store will also be hosting a 30% off sale for all its customers. For more information, call 530-645-7188 or email mysticalcraftingemporium@gmail.com.
– The Marysville Chinatown Open Market will be hosting its first outdoor shopping event on at the corner of 1st and C streets in Marysville from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event was forged by Gordon Tom in an effort to encourage local business and increase tourism. Patrons can explore the different food and craft vendors and learn more about the various tours and museums in the area.
– The Marysville Elks Lodge will host a craft fair at 920 D Street, Marysville, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with over 20 vendors scheduled to show off their wares. Raffle tickets, “hubby daycare,” and a snack bar will also be available. A portion of the funds raised at this event go towards the California Hawaii Elks Major Project, Inc (CHEMPI), a charity that focuses on supplying free in-home therapy and preschool vision screenings for disabled children. For more information or to become a vendor, call 530-742-0575.
– The Artist Nook and Moonmajick Creations will be celebrating their grand opening in tandem at 414 4th Street, Marysville, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Moonmajick is a professional art and special effects studio experienced in costume, prop design, body artistry and more. Artist Nook is a nonprofit shop, gallery, and classroom created by a collective of artists with a diverse set of skills and mediums. The two stores are now joining together under one roof to bring a plethora of artistic options and collaborative opportunities to historic downtown Marysville. Family oriented activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the evening’s reception will start at 5 p.m. The event will feature special discounts on artwork and gifts, as well as live music entertainment, refreshments, and hors d’oeuvres.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.