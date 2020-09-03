The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– A drive-through Prescription Drug Take Back, hosted by the Yuba City Police Department, will be from 9-11 a.m. in the Senior Center back parking lot, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. People can turn in their unused or expired medication for safe disposal. Only prescription medications will be accepted. No liquids or needles. Medication can be left in its original container.
– The 20th annual Nevada City Film Festival will hold drive-in screenings at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the film will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $30 per car with two people and $8 for each additional person. Admission also includes popcorn and two drinks. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/115462731137. For more information, call 362-8601 or email info@nevadacityfilmfestival.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
– The second of two yearly free fishing days offered by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be on Sept. 5. Anyone interested in trying their hand at fishing can do so without purchasing a fishing license. While anglers do not need a license, all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures still remain in effect on these license-free days of fishing. For more information, visit https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Fishing/Free-Fishing-Days.
– POSTPONED: Disturbed: The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour with Staind and Bad Wolves, at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been postponed until Aug. 29, 2021.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
