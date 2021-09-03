TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
– The Marysville Art Club, in coordination with the Marysville Info-Center, will host a History Talks Tour entitled, “Everybody Loves a Cowboy,” from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The tour will begin at the Info-Center, 317 Fourth St., Marysville, and includes a barbeque lunch from AJ’s Sandwiches as well as a tour of Cotton Rosser’s Correl. Tickets cost $25 and space is limited. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 740-2418 or visit the Marysville Info-Center in person.
– The Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Center, 624 E St., Marysville, is hosting a Talks and Tours event starting at 10 a.m. Local historical researcher Sue Cejner-Moyers will present the history of Labor Day and “The Best of the Valley.” Featured will be a PowerPoint presentation and display of historical local fruit crate and canning labels. Masks are required and social distancing will be provided. A $10 donation is appreciated and light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Cejner-Moyers at 742-6508.
– The second of two yearly free fishing days offered by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be on Sept. 4. Anyone interested in trying their hand at fishing can do so without purchasing a fishing license. While anglers do not need a license, all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures still remain in effect on these license-free days of fishing. For more information, visit https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Fishing/Free-Fishing-Days.
– A craft fair will be held at the Marysville Elks Lodge, 920 D St., Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will feature several vendors with a variety of fun, fall creations. Attendees will receive one free raffle ticket with purchase and additional tickets will be available for purchase. Proceeds will go toward the Elks Lodge charity program that helps children receive needed therapy services. There will also be a “hubby daycare” open for the duration of the fair.
– The United Methodist Women at Marysville First United Methodist Church will host a semi-annual rummage sale at 730 D St., Marysville, from 8 a.m. until noon. There will be items for the whole family, including clothing, bedding, kitchen appliances, dishes, home goods, children’s toys, outdoor equipment and more. All proceeds will benefit UMW efforts.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The International Organization of Punjabi Women is hosting its 23rd annual Yuba City Teeyan Da Mela from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. To attend, purchase a $5 mandatory raffle ticket at the door. Miss USA Punjaban and Bollywood actress Kimi Verma will make a special appearance. Other attractions include sound by 3D Entertainment, food by The Taj and decors by Savi Decors. For more information, call or text 845-4800.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on in the Yuba-Sutter community while sharing information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music. This week’s guest will be Galvin, who will talk about the books he has authored.
– The Brownsville Blues Festival will be held at the Brownsville Amphitheater in Ponderosa Park, 17103 Ponderosa Way, Brownsville, from noon until dusk. The event will include several bands, food and craft vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the show. Pets and ice chests are not permitted. Entry costs $20 at the gate and children 12 and under are free. For more information, call 675-0195.
MONDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– Hallwood 4-H will hold their monthly meeting at the Hallwood Nazarene Church, 2825 Highway 20, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. New youth members and adult volunteers are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 329-5565 or email renickh@hotmail.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– A new series of social dances will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, each Tuesday in September. Lessons are at 6:30-7 p.m. and dancing will be 7-9 p.m. Professionals Amanda and Tim Davis will start us off with a series of West Coast Swing events. It’s a partner dance with roots back to the 40s and 50s coming out of jazz, blues and even country music traditions leading up to rock and roll. For more information, visit yubasutterart.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Dancing Tomato, 990 Walton Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
