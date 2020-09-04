The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
NOTICE
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is hosting an online art auction – 19 artists have submitted nearly 40 original visual art works for the online gallery showing and auction. The virtual show and auction can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3lSIBbO. For more information, call 742-2787 or email abbie@yubasutterarts.org.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
– The second of two yearly free fishing days offered by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be on Sept. 5. Anyone interested in trying their hand at fishing can do so without purchasing a fishing license. While anglers do not need a license, all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures still remain in effect on these license-free days of fishing. For more information, visit https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Fishing/Free-Fishing-Days.
– POSTPONED: Disturbed: The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour with Staind and Bad Wolves, at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been postponed until Aug. 29, 2021.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will meet at 6:30 p.m. – doors open at 6 p.m. – at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. The guest speaker will be Rick Green, a former Texas state representative, national speaker, author, radio host and founder/president of Patriot Academy. For more information, call Larry or Carla at 755-4409.
– CANCELED: The Nicolaus Labor Day Parade has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents that have lost their child at any age from any cause, will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at 5306 Tulip Road, Marysville. For more information, call 216-0141.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– The Williams Community Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 2-5:30 p.m. at Williams Community Church, 315 Ninth St., Williams. Facial coverings are required. Appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will feature special guest Matt DeMeritt, who works at the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts. DeMeritt will share his plans for the theater department at MCAA and what working back in the Yuba-Sutter area means to him.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will be at 9 a.m. To participate in the meeting via teleconference, call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 817 2880 5753 and the passcode is 388965. For more information, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. The public can submit comments by emailing boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us – it’s asked that people submit comments by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3lO8BF8.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Participation is available via teleconference by calling 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID number is 929 2842 3075. Those who would like to view the meeting but not participate can visit https://youtu.be/fSe3WDxzeSQ. For more information, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to access the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org/agendas.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 2 p.m. at the District office, 6724 Progress Road, Meridian.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
