TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Olivehurst Public Utility District has a special meeting at 3 p.m. at 1970 9th Avenue, Olivehurst.
– Colusa Planning Commission has a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa.
– Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council has a public meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1114 Yuba Street, Marysville.
– Live Oak City Council has a meeting at 6 p.m. inside council chambers at 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Wheatland Lions Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 705 3rd Street, Wheatland.
– Colusa County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 528 7th Street, Williams.
– The Yuba Sutter Rotary Night Club will hold its first Wednesday of the month meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Thao Kitchen Thai Cuisine, 415 4th Street in Marysville. All are welcome. The special guest speaker this week will be Ameya Scanlon, a Director of Tri-County Diversity. The Rotary club is built around a framework of DEI standards (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and creates a warm, welcoming environment for all. The club is very diverse in age as it strives to bring in younger people that can carry on a lifetime of service above self. Call 530-713-8784 for more information.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– First Five Story Time Tuesdays-Thursdays begins at 10 a.m. for ages 0 to 5-years-old at the Yuba County Library in Marysville. Experience the fun with stories, music, and activities that will help your child discover the joy of reading. Registration is required.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having its monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 p.m. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 530-933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.