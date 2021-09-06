TODAY
EVENTS
–A new series of social dances will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, each Tuesday in September. Lessons are at 6:30-7p.m. and dancing will be 7-9 p.m. Professionals Amanda and Tim Davis will start us off with a series of West Coast Swing events. It’s a partner dance with roots back to the 40s and 50s coming out of jazz, blues and even country music traditions leading up to rock and roll. For more information, visit yubasutterart.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Dancing Tomato, 990 Walton Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. The meeting will also be viewable via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit https://tinyurl.com/4pmyee6f.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly board meeting in the Reclamation District office at 1138 Fourth Street, Meridian, starting at 9:30 a.m.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a special meeting in the Live Oak City Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)