TODAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa County Office of Education will host a McKinney Vento and Foster Youth 101 workshop, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to register, call 530-473-1350 or email preventionservices@ccoe.net.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Colusa County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place Wednesday, October 5 in the board chambers, 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, visit www.countyofcolusa.com.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly
board meeting in the Reclamation District office at 1138 Fourth Street, Meridian, starting at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call 530-696-2569.
– CONTINUED: The Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting has been continued to Wednesday, Sept. 21, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220 or visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a meeting in the Maidu Conference Room at Yuba County One Stop, 1114 Yuba Street, Marysville, starting at 8 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call Council Secretary, Liz Corniel at 530-749-6354.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 260 11th Street, Williams, starting at 5 p.m. before their regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Board will hold a meeting in the Innovation Room at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.lm. For more information, call 530-822-7327 extension 202.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 425 Plumas Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.