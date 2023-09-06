TODAY
EVENTS
– First Five Story Time Tuesdays-Thursdays begins at 10 a.m. for ages 0 to 5-years-old at the Yuba County Library in Marysville. Experience the fun with stories, music, and activities that will help your child discover the joy of reading. Registration is required.
– Yuba City City Council hosts a Special Meeting Council Workshop at 8 a.m. at 824 Clark Avenue, Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having its monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 p.m. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 530-933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.
FRIDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
EVENTS
– Family Resource Center & Family Soup host a playgroup at 10 a.m. at Yuba County L:ibrary in Marysville. This playgroup is open to Yuba and Sutter County children with special needs ages 0-5-years-old. No registration necessary.
– The Acting Company presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 7:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.
– Sutter County Museum is hosting Kids’ Movie Night at 5:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Pizza is provided for the featured movie “The Brave Little Toaster.” Pre-registration is required. To sign-up visit https://bit.ly/3Pr8e43.