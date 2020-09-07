The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Williams Community Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 2-5:30 p.m. at Williams Community Church, 315 Ninth St., Williams. Facial coverings are required. Appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will feature special guest Matt DeMeritt, who works at the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts. DeMeritt will share his plans for the theater department at MCAA and what working back in the Yuba-Sutter area means to him.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will be at 9 a.m. To participate in the meeting via teleconference, call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 817 2880 5753 and the passcode is 388965. For more information, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. The public can submit comments by emailing boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us – it’s asked that people submit comments by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3lO8BF8.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Participation is available via teleconference by calling 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID number is 929 2842 3075. Those who would like to view the meeting but not participate can visit https://youtu.be/fSe3WDxzeSQ. For more information, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to access the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org/agendas.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 2 p.m. at the District office, 6724 Progress Road, Meridian.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– Sutter-Yuba-Colusa University of California Cooperative Extension is hosting a series of webinars with the first being “Almond IPM from a Sacramento Valley Perspective” from 3-4 p.m. The webinar will be led by Franz Niederholzer, UCCE Orchard Systems adviser. Registration costs $20 for one webinar, $35 for two, $50 for three or $60 for all four. Link and instructions to join Zoom will be emailed to registrants. For more information, visit www.cesutter.ucanr.edu or call 822-7515.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Participation is available via teleconference at https://zoom.us/j/93291491413. For more information, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Wheatland Union High School District board will meet virtually at 5 p.m. For more information and to view the agenda, visit https://tinyurl.com/y2hfvf5r.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)