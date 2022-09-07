TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 260 11th St., Williams, starting at 5 p.m. before their regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Board will hold a meeting in the Innovation Room at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City, starting at 5 p.lm. For more information, call 530-822-7327 extension 202.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 425 Plumas Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Mary Poppins” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Friday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. Doors at 6 p.m., film starts at 6:30 p.m. This month, “Prom” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– The Sutter County Museum will host a Sutter Buttes 2023 Calendar reception at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 6-8 p.m. Those that attend will be able to view the photographs and celebrate the photographers featured in this year’s calendar, an annual publication and fundraiser for the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be served. The Sutter Buttes 2023 Calendar exhibit will be on display through Sept. 30. For more information, call 530-822-7141.
– The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, will host a Gallery Reception featuring anchor artists Dude Green, Jesse Harris, and Ty Po showing their work alongside special guest artist, photographer George Unpingco, starting at 5 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Films from the first annual Yuba-Sutter Flash Film Festival, all created in 48 hours, will be shown at a Flash Film Festival screening event at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. All films are 4 – 6 minutes in length and are based on various subjects chosen at random at the beginning of the 48 hours. Local teams of filmmakers, directors, scriptwriters, actors, and crew will also be onsite during this world premiere event. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/w6vr6fym and enter meeting ID: 896 7878 3636 and passcode: 022071. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
NOTICES
– Film submissions for the second annual Yuba-Sutter Short Film Festival are due Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m. The short film format (12 minutes or less) is an opportunity for local amateur, professional and student filmmakers to demonstrate their cinematic visions and then be recognized at a public event. The idea is to focus on our community and channel the collective creativity of our residents. There are three categories: Student (7th – 12th grades), Amateur and Professional. Film genre categories include Animation, Documentary/Mockumentary, Scripted/Fictional, and Music Video. Cash prizes will be awarded. For more information or technical information on submitting films, email Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at email@yubasutterarts.org.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)