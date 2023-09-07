TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
EVENTS
– Family Resource Center & Family Soup host a playgroup at 10 a.m. at Yuba County L:ibrary in Marysville. This playgroup is open to Yuba and Sutter County children with special needs ages 0-5-years-old. No registration necessary.
– The Acting Company presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 7:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.
– Sutter County Museum is hosting Kids’ Movie Night at 5:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Pizza is provided for the featured movie “The Brave Little Toaster.” Pre-registration is required. To sign-up visit https://bit.ly/3Pr8e43.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 7:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain on Plumas Street. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 2 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.
– Marysville native Nicole Cook will host a Paint & Sip party at 11 a.m. at Woodbutcher, located at 301 C Street in Marysville. It’s a 21-and-over event that costs $20 per person (plus fees). To purchase visit https://bit.ly/3r25HUJ.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
TUESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
EVENTS
– Computer Basics with Health and Human Services begins at noon for ages 60 and over at the Yuba County Library in Marysville. Learn how to use a computer, create an email, utilize your computer's camera for video chatting, and more. Registration is required. For more information contact 530-749-6200 or HHSD_Digital_Literacy@co.yuba.ca.us.