The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– Sutter-Yuba-Colusa University of California Cooperative Extension is hosting a series of webinars with the first being “Almond IPM from a Sacramento Valley Perspective” from 3-4 p.m. The webinar will be led by Franz Niederholzer, UCCE Orchard Systems adviser. Registration costs $20 for one webinar, $35 for two, $50 for three or $60 for all four. Link and instructions to join Zoom will be emailed to registrants. For more information, visit www.cesutter.ucanr.edu or call 822-7515.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Participation is available via teleconference at https://zoom.us/j/93291491413. For more information, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Wheatland Union High School District board will meet virtually at 5 p.m. For more information and to view the agenda, visit https://tinyurl.com/y2hfvf5r.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
–RESCHEDULED: The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour, at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been rescheduled for Oct. 14, 2021.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Yuba Community College District board of trustees will meet virtually at 5 p.m. People can join the meeting by calling 1-669-900-6833 and the Zoom meeting ID is 932 8606 1980. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.