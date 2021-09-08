TODAY
EVENTS
– Caltrans will host an outdoor, in-person community open house meeting to gather public input about a proposed long-term safety project on State Highway 99 in the Lomo Crossing area between Yuba City and Live Oak at the Lomo Cold Storage, 6005 Highway 99, Live Oak, from 6-7:30 p.m. Community members can view displays with project alternatives and review maps and other materials and Caltrans staff members will be available to answer questions and receive comments from the public. The event is subject to change due to COVID-19 restrictions for public gatherings.
– CANCELED: The annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, call the Yuba Sutter Stand Down office at 749-1036 or email to ysveteranssd@gmail.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet at the College & Career Center, 260 11th St., Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Yuba Community College District governing board will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. in the District Board Room, 425 Plumas St., Room 201 and 202, Yuba City. Members of the public are encouraged to attend via Zoom by visiting https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/95787147532 or by calling 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 957 8714 7532.
– The Yuba Community College District regular board meeting will be held in the District Board Room, 425 Plumas St., Room 201 and 202, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. Members of the public are encouraged to attend via Zoom by visiting https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/99032054952 and entering meeting ID: 990 3205 4952. The meeting can also be accessed by calling 1-669-900-6833.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Northern Valley Indian Health will hold a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Colusa High School, 901 Colusa Ave., Colusa, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available. Appointments are appreciated but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 934-5431.
– A “Music on the 9th” fundraiser event will be held at Colusa Golf and Country Club, 2224 State Route 20, Colusa,starting at 6 p.m. A cocktail party will kick off the event before the local band Township takes the stage for a night of live music. General admission tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at the golf club. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa Police Department K-9 Unit. For more information, call 458-5577.
– SOLD OUT: The Marysville Stampede’s Cowgirl Soiree will be held at Red Roof Ranch, 5076 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 11 a.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Building Better Partnerships, Inc. will hold a special meeting via Zoom, starting at 2 p.m. To join the meeting, visit http://us06web.zoom.us/j/83631262062 and enter the meeting ID: 836 3126 2062 and passcode: 912324. The meeting can also be accessed by calling 1-669-900-6833.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
