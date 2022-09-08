TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Mary Poppins” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Friday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street, Marysville. Doors at 6 p.m., film starts at 6:30 p.m. This month, “Prom” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– The Sutter County Museum will host a Sutter Buttes 2023 Calendar reception at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 6-8 p.m. Those that attend will be able to view the photographs and celebrate the photographers featured in this year's calendar, an annual publication and fundraiser for the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Light refreshments and hors d'oeuvres will be served. The Sutter Buttes 2023 Calendar exhibit will be on display through Sept. 30. For more information, call 530-822-7141.
– The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, will host a Gallery Reception featuring anchor artists Dude Green, Jesse Harris, and Ty Po showing their work alongside special guest artist, photographer George Unpingco, starting at 5 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Films from the first annual Yuba-Sutter Flash Film Festival, all created in 48 hours, will be shown at a Flash Film Festival screening event at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. All films are 4 – 6 minutes in length and are based on various subjects chosen at random at the beginning of the 48 hours. Local teams of filmmakers, directors, scriptwriters, actors, and crew will also be onsite during this world premiere event. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/w6vr6fym and enter meeting ID: 896 7878 3636 and passcode: 022071. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
NOTICES
– Film submissions for the second annual Yuba-Sutter Short Film Festival are due Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m. The short film format (12 minutes or less) is an opportunity for local amateur, professional and student filmmakers to demonstrate their cinematic visions and then be recognized at a public event. The idea is to focus on our community and channel the collective creativity of our residents. There are three categories: Student (7th – 12th grades), Amateur and Professional. Film genre categories include Animation, Documentary/Mockumentary, Scripted/Fictional, and Music Video. Cash prizes will be awarded. For more information or technical information on submitting films, email Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at email@yubasutterarts.org.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Mary Poppins” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Marysville Info-Center will host a Western Days event at 317 Fourth Street, Marysville, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event will include a demonstration of the game Faro, storytelling, a raffle, a scavenger hunt, live music by Davey London, samples of sarsaparilla root beer and more. For more information, call the Info-Center at 53-740-2418.