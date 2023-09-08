TODAY
EVENTS
– Coach Rosellini’s Cleanup Crew will host an Ellis Lake cleanup starting at 7 a.m. at the gazebo, which is also known as Ellis Lake Island in Marysville. Organizers say that today’s focus is on the lake water itself as the team is planning on having one motorized boat to help pick the algae off the lake. The event runs till 11 a.m. Those interested in becoming involved with Coach Rosellini’s Cleanup Crew can contact the group by emailing CRCCMarysville@gmail.com. The group is also active on Facebook.
– The Acting Company presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 7:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain on Plumas Street. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 2 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.
– Marysville native Nicole Cook will host a Paint & Sip party at 11 a.m. at Woodbutcher, located at 301 C Street in Marysville. It’s a 21-and-over event that costs $20 per person (plus fees). To purchase visit https://bit.ly/3r25HUJ.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
Delta Xi Lambda of Beta Sigma Phi will be having a meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m. at 606 J Street, Marysville. To RSVP contact Charlotte at deltaxilambdapl@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
EVENTS
– Computer Basics with Health and Human Services begins at noon for ages 60 and over at the Yuba County Library in Marysville. Learn how to use a computer, create an email, utilize your computer's camera for video chatting, and more. Registration is required. For more information contact 530-749-6200 or HHSD_Digital_Literacy@co.yuba.ca.us.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a regular meeting at 3 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City.