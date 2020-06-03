The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts’ Virtual Spoken Word Open Mic, hosted by Tom Galvin, will be at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747438327. People can also call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 897 4743 8327.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Prescription Drug Drive-Through Drop Off, hosted by the Yuba City Police Department, will be from 9-11 a.m. in the Senior Center back parking lot, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. People can turn in their unused or expired medication for safe disposal. Only prescription medications will be accepted. No liquids or needles. Medication can be left in the original container or placed in a ziplock bag.
– Wheatland Union High School class of 2020 graduation parade will begin at 5 p.m. – line up starts at 4:30 p.m. The parade will go through Wheatland and Plumas Lake – starting at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm and go to Riverside Meadows Intermediate School. For more information, visit the Wheatland Union High School Facebook page.
– Wild & Scenic Film Festival’s “Foodie Films” will be showcased in a live virtual event in partnership with BriarPatch Food Co-op. The event will feature a selection of past Wild & Scenic Official Selections relating to food and farming.These films will be broadcast live online to allow audiences to enjoy them from the comfort of their home. The event is free, although donations are welcomed. Proceeds from this event help to support the South Yuba River Citizens League. For more information, visit https://yubariver.salsalabs.org/foodfilms/index.html.
– There will be a NorCal Asset Solutions Blood Drive, through Vitalant, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 1095 Stafford Way, suite K, Yuba City. It’s asked that blood donors bring their own mask or face covering to wear during their donation, appointments are encouraged for social distancing and walk-ins may be limited and an initial temperature reading will be taken at pre-registration. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
VIRTUAL GRADUATIONS
– Foothill Intermediate School will release their virtual graduation at 7 p.m. at www.foothill-is.stageclip.com.