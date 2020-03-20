Bi-county call center employees have been diligently working to answer questions about COVID-19 since new guidelines were announced.
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday evening new statewide guidelines, telling everyone to shelter in place, going out only for essentials like grocery shopping, going to the gas station, going to the bank, etc.
As of Friday, technicians could tell callers there were still no confirmed cases in Yuba-Sutter and fielded questions about the virus, mitigation and about directives.
“Since Gov. Newsom issued the ‘Stay Home’ order, our call center has received calls from residents curious about what exactly that means – specifically different businesses wondering if they would be considered an ‘essential service,’” said public information officer Rachel Rosenbaum.
The call center has not yet been flooded with calls as previously expected. By noon Friday, they received 20 to 30 calls, Rosenbaum said.
“I think with directives/orders being issued in other communities for the last several days, residents may have been expecting something similar,” said Rosenbaum. “We believe Yuba-Sutter residents – amidst reasonable concern – are prepared and understand the seriousness of the situation.”
Along with maintaining good hygiene by washing your hands regularly, maintaining social distance and staying at home, Rosenbaum recommends not to panic during this time.
“The situation is certainly serious and concerning, but panicking has never helped anyone. Be prepared with essential items at home, trying to maintain some sort of routine, and taking time to turn off the 24/7 coverage of COVID-19 as it can be overwhelming,” said Rosenbaum. “Talk to your kids and listen to their concerns. Take a walk, take a breath and take care of yourself.”
Rosenbaum also recommends being kind to one another.
“We’ve heard of people going to commercial testing sites and yelling at staff, demanding to be tested, and our call center staff have also been yelled at numerous times,” said Rosenbaum. “We understand this situation is stressful and creates a sense of anxiety but please be kind and patient to the staff who are working hard to keep the community safe and informed.”