Editor’s note: One in a series.
Leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, the Appeal-Democrat will be running a series of candidate profiles that will allow each person running for a significant contested office in the Yuba-Sutter area the chance to either introduce themselves to the voting public or remind those who they are and where they stand.
The Appeal-Democrat sent five simple questions to candidates. Each candidate who is running has been given the opportunity to respond. Profiles will run in the Appeal in the order in which they are received.
The following are answers provided by Brad Hudson, who is running for one of two seats up for grabs on the Marysville City Council. Hudson is facing off against Bruce Buttacavoli and Stephanie McKenzie.
The three also recently took part in a candidate forum hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Appeal-Democrat. The video of that forum is available on both the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Appeal-Democrat Facebook pages.
Q: What is your vision for the future of Marysville?
A: I know that Marysville will never quite be considered “The Hub” like it was in days past, but it is still a fact that all roads in Yuba County lead to Marysville. We have good bones in Marysville, and better yet we have a great team working in Marysville right now! We have an awesome city staff that is all on the same page and working together. We have a council that respects each other even if our decisions don’t always align. And there are some great volunteer groups that are working to improve our city. With this ensemble of people working together for the people of Marysville, I can comfortably say the future of our city is much brighter than I have seen in the past. More business, better roads, and simple living with a rich history.
Q: How have you helped address the homelessness issue in Marysville?
A: Homelessness is a huge issue across our nation and especially in our state. With the limitations that our communities have been encumbered with by our state government, it has been a very difficult issue to contend with. I completely support our city staff working closely with local organizations like Sutter Yuba Homeless Consortium and Habitat for Humanity to assist the homeless people who want a hand up, and not necessarily handouts. Private organizations like these have more resources to help the homeless than a local government.
Q: What can the city do to spur more economic development?
A: I think our Community Development Department has done a fantastic job this past year! The ideas and projects that have been brought before the council are going to have tremendous positive impacts on our community in the coming years. Additionally, city staff is making efforts to “streamline” and amend some of our policies and ordinances that can make working with the community difficult at times. We are clearly on a positive path and I look forward to accomplishing great things in the next four years.
Q: How have you helped address the lack of affordable housing and/or housing in general for Marysville?
A: Affordable housing is a constraint on Marysville as we are firmly set inside our levees and can’t spread our wings out to other areas currently. Recently the council approved a development of an affordable housing complex with 72 units in east Marysville. We have been working to update our city’s General Plan which has not been done for over 30 years. We will gather input from the community as part of the General Plan update, which will allow us to provide greater focus on affordable housing, should the community identify that as a priority – and I expect it will. Our Community Development Department is keenly aware of our shortage of housing and has “unofficially” said we’re looking for 100 new places for people to live in Marysville in the future.
Q: Why should voters choose you for the city council?
A: That’s the beauty of a fair democracy because voters have the opportunity to make an educated choice. In the past four years, the council has made immense progress for the city of Marysville. In the beginning of my term our financial reserves were dismal at 13%, and with a good staff and appropriate council decisions our reserves have quadrupled, putting us in a much better financial position than just four years ago.
Working with Yuba City Councilmember Marc Boomgaarden, we were able to get the 4th of July fireworks back as a bi-county show for our entire community to enjoy.
During the COVID pandemic, I introduced a separate loan program to Marysville businesses that followed the exact blueprint designed by the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation in their loan program. This program helped approximately 15 different businesses in the city to survive COVID restrictions/mandates.
Through fiscal diligence, funding was used to permanently hire three more firefighters and purchase two new fire engines which will undoubtedly improve public safety. In addition, our Public Works hired two more positions and were able to replace antiquated equipment like a backhoe, skid steer, dump truck, and aerial boom truck.
I have lived here, continuously, for more than 30 years. I’m invested in and focused on meaningful, well-planned improvements that will bolster the quality of life for residents, visitors and businesses. I’m a Marysville small business owner myself. I know what it’s like to sign both sides of a check.
We have a great city staff and a strong council that works well with each other, allowing us to target our efforts on making Marysville better – for current and future residents. I ask for your vote on November 8th as we work together to make Marysville a great place to live, work and play!