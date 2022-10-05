Editor’s note: One in a series.
Leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, the Appeal-Democrat will be running a series of candidate profiles that will allow each person running for a significant contested office in the Yuba-Sutter area the chance to either introduce themselves to the voting public or remind those who they are and where they stand.
The Appeal-Democrat sent five simple questions to candidates. Each candidate who is running has been given the opportunity to respond. Profiles will run in the Appeal in the order in which they are received.
The following are answers provided by Mike Pasquale, who is running for the Yuba City City Council District 3 seat. Pasquale is facing off against Grace Espindola.
Both Pasquale and Espindola recently took part in a candidate forum hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Appeal-Democrat. The video of that forum is available on both the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Appeal-Democrat Facebook pages.
Q: What is your vision for the future of Yuba City?
A: We are at a critical need for public safety in Yuba City. Are you sick of seeing squatters, vagrants and druggies harassing small businesses and destroying our public spaces, levees and riverfront? I am!
My wife and I own New Adventures preschool and on multiple occasions I have had to clean up drug paraphernalia from our school grounds in the morning … only steps from where children will soon play! Every single business owner I know is dealing with the same problems, many even worse.
I want to create a Yuba City Promise – a promise that our local government, our tax dollars, are prioritized to clean-up our city, protect and support our residents and small business owners, and better our quality of life.
Q: How will you address the homelessness issue in Yuba City?
A: We have many, many programs to help the homeless who want a hand up. What we are lacking as a state is effective mental health and addiction treatment centers. As a former trustee for Yuba College, I lobbied our legislators and at the Capitol to address our toughest issues. I’ll do it again as your city councilmember! We are throwing good money after bad by continuing to move people through our social service and justice system who need mental health and addiction treatment.
For those who do not want to get off the streets, they need to know they are not welcome in our town. Our children are growing up desensitized to seeing inappropriate behavior, public indecency, drug paraphernalia, squatter camps, and more. We have a new district attorney starting January, she’s ready to start holding criminals accountable. 2023 can be the year we take back our streets.
Q: What can the city do to spur more economic development?
A: Government doesn’t create business, in fact if you talk to the majority of local small business owners, government hinders business more times than not. It’s vital to have small business owners on the city council so that our voices and our experiences can be heard and addressed.
Putting our tax dollars to work through road repairs, water and sewer infrastructure improvements, high speed internet access, and cleaning up our streets – those investments will all greatly influence our economy’s ability to function and grow.
Q: How will you address the lack of affordable housing and/or housing in general for Yuba City?
A: Government affordable housing projects are anything but affordable. Per unit, these projects are two to three times more expensive to build and operate than privately owned apartment complexes. We have lots of infill opportunity in Yuba City for multi-family housing projects, they should be a priority and expedited through planning and development. California also now allows adding second units to single family residences. From mother-in-law suites, to garage conversions, to adding a separate entrance to an existing home, there are lots of opportunities for our residents to earn additional income while helping to create affordable housing solutions.
Q: Why should voters choose you for the city council?
A: I’m a proud fifth generation Yuba City resident! My wife Stephanie and I have owned and operated New Adventures Preschool for over 23 years and have proudly helped launch the educational journey for generations of local preschoolers.
Giving back to our youth, our community, and our region, is at the core of everything I do. My experience running a successful local business and serving for decades on local boards and committees has prepared me to take this next step and run for city council.
I served eight years as an elected Yuba Community College District Trustee; seven years, and seven terms as treasurer, on the Yuba-Sutter Regional Arts Council Board; and 22 years as a volunteer for the Special Olympics.
Stephanie and I are celebrating 38 years of marriage, and 33 years living in our current home in Yuba City’s District 3.
Yuba City is an amazingly diverse community with amazingly similar values. We value our law enforcement, we want a safe community to raise our children, and we want to know that our hard-earned tax money is being spent wisely. As your next city councilmember I will strive every day to uphold these values.