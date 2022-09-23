Editor’s note: One in a series.
Leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, the Appeal-Democrat will be running a series of candidate profiles that will allow each person running for a significant contested office in the Yuba-Sutter area the chance to either introduce themselves to the voting public or remind those who they are and where they stand.
The Appeal-Democrat sent five simple questions to candidates. Each candidate who is running has been given the opportunity to respond. Profiles will run in the Appeal in the order in which they are received.
The following are answers provided by Sukh Sidhu, who is running for the Yuba City City Council District 2 seat. Sidhu is facing off against Chuck Smith and Marc Boomgaarden.
Q: What is your vision for the future of Yuba City?
A: My vision for the future of Yuba City is for us to be a destination city. We need to work together to ensure all needs of our residents are met locally to boom our local economy. The younger generation feels the need to relocate, instead of wanting to live locally, as they believe life will be much brighter elsewhere. We can accomplish my vision by attracting or building more businesses that provide a variety of entertainment value for all ages. The farm to fork concept is a movement that many valley cities have adopted, and we need to better promote our vibrant farming community as well.
Q: How will you address the homelessness issue in Yuba City?
A: There is no one answer or solution to this growing crisis in our country. As a community, we can set aside the division within the political party alignments and work together. According to local statistics, two main issues are: physical disability and substance abuse. We need to increase resources on these two fronts. Affordable housing has to take the forefront in planning a better future. It is important for residents and business owners to be educated on what law enforcement can and can’t do when it comes to the homeless in our community. In the past neighboring cities have faced lawsuits due to violations of human rights. Understanding the correct way to do things is vital.
Q: What can the city do to spur more economic development?
A: We can surely learn some lessons from other cities of our size. We need to encourage and engage all members of our community to plan for the future. We can surely create incentives for redevelopment, lower our fees to encourage more general housing as well as affordable housing, and take advantage of outside funding. We need to take advantage of our river front to attract businesses. Provide skilled job training and create more jobs local vs folks commuting to bigger cities.
Q: How will you address the lack of affordable housing and/or housing in general for Yuba City?
A: I had a great conversation with a man from my father’s generation. He explained that, in the old days, a HOME was meant to provide a safe place for a family to live, love, and grow. I agree with him 100%. Unfortunately, in current years, many have turned home ownership into a business model. It may feel good to buy low and sell high, but it is destroying the institution of HOME, especially for our younger generation. We need to make it easier for builders to build, buyers to buy, and take advantage of state and federal incentives as this encourages private developers to increase the supply of affordable housing.
Q: Why should voters choose you for the city council?
A: I have been in the fabric of Yuba City for a long time and am a born leader, not a follower. I will always make the best decision for the citizens of our great city. I believe, without a doubt, that the government is elected to work for the people, not the other way around. I bring 30 plus years of private industry experience to the table that will help with growth, instill fiscal responsibilities, and help bridge the gap with all essential partners.