For the past few weeks, Yuba-Sutter officials have been working to establish guidelines and procure facilities to ramp up testing of residents for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Beginning Monday, testing will increase dramatically, Bi-county Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said during her Wednesday night briefing.
She also reported one new positive case and two more hospitalizations.
Of the 1,498 residents tested for COVID-19 as of April 29, there have been 47 positive cases and eight hospitalizations. Thirty-six individuals are listed as recovered, while three have succumbed to the virus, according to the online dashboard at bepreparedyuba.org and bepreparedsutter.org.
Luu said as testing increases more positive cases will come to the forefront. It doesn’t necessarily mean a surge is occurring, Dr. Luu said.
“... This shows us that these cases have been here all along but due to the limitation in the past several weeks we have not been able to adequately and thoroughly identify them,” Luu said. “With this expansion ... we’re able to test the mildly symptomatic and hopefully able to even consider testing asymptomatic individuals if they fall into high risk categories such as close contacts of a positive confirmed case, contacts in congregate settings, and also those who are in high risk professions.”
Russ Brown, Yuba County’s media and community relations coordinator, said a new local health order is expected to be announced today (Thursday).
“Dr. Luu is working through the final details of the new order that will replace the one set to expire on Sunday, May 3,” Brown said in a statement. “The new order is expected to include very specific guidelines for individuals and businesses about the actions they will need to take to continue to protect the community from the online threat of COVID-19.”
Brown said local orders generally are more restrictive than state ones.
“Currently, Dr. Luu’s order is more restrictive than the state’s order,” Brown said. “As the state makes slight changes each day to its restrictions we will see how local and state orders look side-by-side (starting) Monday.”