While a stay-at-home order has been in effect for a week, COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Colusa County.
“We recognize that many Colusa County residents are following the public health protocols implemented to reduce local transmission, and yet our numbers continue to increase,” said Denise Carter, chairperson of the Colusa County Board of Supervisors. “Now is where the rubber meets the road – we need to get everyone on board to break this surge.”
Cases in Colusa County surpassed the 1,000 mark this week, with health officials reporting 1,034 positive cases within the county as of Wednesday – an increase of 139 new cases since Dec. 8.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 181 are active cases in isolation – including two who are hospitalized at this time – and another 290 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
To date, 890 people have recovered from the virus.
Another virus-related death was reported on Friday as well, bringing the total COVID-19 death count within Colusa County up to eight.
Marcos Kropf, Colusa County Counsel, said the victim was a 100-year-old male that had pneumonia and had tested positive for COVID-19. He died Dec. 4.
According to Kropf, the largest concern at the local level continues to be the ability to deal with increased patient loads and a lack of available healthcare workers.
“Nevertheless, it looks like we are weathering the storm and we continue to have ICU beds available,” said Kropf. “There are three out of three beds still available and Colusa Medical Center appears to be managing.”
Kropf said the county is now starting to gear up to administer vaccines locally as well.
“We expect receipt of our first allotted dosages by the end of the month and they will likely be allocated to health care workers at Colusa Medical Center, Valley West Skilled Nursing Facility and Valley West residents,” said Kropf.
Yuba-Sutter
Meanwhile, case counts and death tolls continue to rise in Yuba and Sutter County, with 241 new cases reported on Wednesday. That brings the Yuba-Sutter area’s total to 8,412.
There were 59 people hospitalized as of Wednesday night, while 153 residents had recovered from the virus.
There were 53 virus-related deaths reported in the bi-county area to date, with 13 of those reported within the last week.
One person died from the virus on Wednesday.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said because cases are not slowing down they continue to remain a strong concern.
According to Luu, the initial Pfizer allotment of 975 doses will be available to direct healthcare workers in Yuba-Sutter this week and are expected at Adventist-Rideout by Friday.
“With the arrival of the first vaccine doses, there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Luu. “But, rollout of the vaccine will take several months before it gets to the general public, and the country is amidst a huge surge in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Now is not the time to become complacent just because vaccine availability is getting closer.”