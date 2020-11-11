With a return to the purple tier just days away, positive COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in the Yuba-Sutter area.
“We are seeing outbreaks in multiple locations – skilled nursing facilities, other healthcare facilities, businesses (and) government agencies,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
“Our individual actions directly impact our community. Our decisions to be cavalier about social gatherings, not adhering to social distancing, not wearing masks, can have dire consequences for our community. Please join me in re-affirming your diligence to the tenets, especially during the holiday season.”
The online dashboard was not updated Wednesday because of the Veterans Day holiday.
As of Tuesday, there were 3,583 cases in Yuba-Sutter.
Five people were hospitalized as of Tuesday night, 31 residents recovered from the virus and 22 individuals have died due to the virus.
“We’re still low in hospitalizations but don't think that we are in the clear,” said Luu. “Hospitalizations lag behind increases in case counts by two to three weeks. I fully expect in the next several weeks that we will see a significant uptick in hospitalizations.”
Luu said an increase in positive case numbers due to Halloween gatherings could lead to increased hospitalizations in the next couple of weeks and the Thanksgiving holiday could lead to another surge if the community does not take action now.
“Each community member has the responsibility to re-flatten this curve so that we are not looking at a crisis waiting to happen,” said Luu.
Colusa County has been in the orange tier since Nov. 4 but an increase in COVID-19 cases last weekend may threaten further tier regression for that county as well.
From Oct. 27 through Oct. 30, Marcos Kropf, Colusa County Counsel, said the county has incurred an additional 15 cases, with one hospitalization and 20 active cases in isolation.
A release issued by the county shortly after that weekend said the surge in cases is most likely a result of increased movement, mixing of households and a relaxation of adherence to public health protocols and guidance.
This week, numbers seem to remain on the upswing.
As of Tuesday, 591 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Colusa County. Health officials report that there are currently 23 active cases in isolation and 33 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
A total 562 people had recovered from the virus, according to health officials, and there are no hospitalizations at this time.
To date, six individuals have died due to COVID-19 within Colusa County. Five of the six deaths reported within the county were residents of Valley West Care Center and died after a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility was reported July 20. The fifth death, a 78-year-old male, was not associated with the care facility.
“Unfortunately at this point if the cases continue to rise for the remainder of this week and into the next we will likely be moved back into the red tier by Nov. 24,” said Kropf. “There is a chance that if the cases decrease we can potentially stay in orange, but at this point, like surrounding counties and most of the nation, the cases are on an upward trend.”