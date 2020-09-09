With hundreds of people displaced at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds due to the wildfire burning in Yuba County, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the mass gathering raises concerns of a COVID-19 outbreak.
“Even without the current pandemic, shelters are always a concern for outbreaks of illness like norovirus,” said Luu.
According to Luu, evacuees are being asked to stay in their vehicles in one of three parking lots at the fairgrounds while staying away from others they don’t live with and staff are wearing personal protective equipment to ensure their safety.
“Donations also pose an issue because of the virus, so gift cards are really the only thing staff can accept for evacuees at this time,” said Luu. “Even without the current pandemic, we’ve seen with other local disasters that many use the opportunity to give away items they no longer want, regardless if it is dirty, has holes, etc. This is why monetary donations are best: evacuees can get exactly what they need without the concern for infection.”
As of Wednesday evening, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 10, bringing the total to 2,567.
Twenty-three residents were hospitalized as of Wednesday evening.
To date, 17 local residents have died due to the virus and four were reported to have recovered on Wednesday.
Luu said in the days and weeks after the Labor Day holiday weekend there are definitely concerns about the possibility of a spike in local COVID-19 cases since increased case numbers have been consistent approximately two to three weeks after each major holiday since May.
According to Luu, signs of a possible spike related to social gatherings over the holiday will be hard to spot until the next week or two.
“I’d hope that by now, people understand the seriousness of the virus and how social gatherings like parties and barbecues are sources for outbreaks,” said Luu.