While Yuba and Sutter counties remained in Tier 1, or the purple widespread level of the state metric system, COVID-19 case numbers have improved on both sides of the river.
According to COVID19.ca.gov, Yuba County had a total of 5 new COVID-19 cases reported per day per 100,000 residents as of Tuesday while 8.9 new cases were reported in Sutter County. Yuba County’s numbers are considered to be within the Tier 2, or substantial spread, measurements while Sutter County numbers remain in the widespread range.
Positivity rates in Yuba County were reported to be 3.3 percent as of Tuesday, falling within the Tier 3, or moderate spread level of the state metric. Sutter County had a positivity rate of 5.3 percent, considered to be within the Tier 2, or substantial spread level.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said if Yuba County’s numbers stay below the state metric requirements for another week they can meet the criteria to move into Tier 2, or the red substantial spread level, on Oct. 6.
According to Luu, moving into the red tier would allow more businesses to open up – including indoor dining at 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.
Sutter County has not yet met the criteria to move from Tier 1 but Luu said they are getting close as numbers continue to decline from previous weeks.
Luu said she has been advocating to the California Department of Public Health to allow Sutter County to move into the red tier along with Yuba County since both communities are so intertwined but she is still awaiting their decision.
In order for Yuba and Sutter counties to move into Tier 2, case and positivity rates metrics must remain within the Tier 2 measurement for two consecutive weeks before moving forward, according to COVID19.ca.gov.
Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford said once a county’s numbers have been in the red tier for two weeks, schools can open without a waiver, but how and when they open will be left up to the individual districts.
If Yuba County moves into the red tier next week, the earliest schools could reopen in Yuba County without a waiver would be Oct. 20, according to Bradford.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 10 on Wednesday, bringing the total count to 2,903 cases.
Fourteen people were hospitalized as of Wednesday evening, while 38 residents recovered from the virus. Nineteen local residents have died due to the virus to date.
Luu said Yuba-Sutter residents should remain diligent and continue doing what they are doing to mitigate the virus.
“We are on a good path,” said Luu. “Continue to wear a facial covering when in public and when in close contact with people you don’t live with; social distance from people you don’t live with; wash your hands often and well; stay home when you’re sick; and get tested if you have any symptoms, even if mild, or if you have engaged in a risky activity like attending a social gathering where no tenets were followed.”