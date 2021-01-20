Vaccine allocation, recent changes to the statewide vaccination schedule and reports of a possible allergic reaction caused by a particular batch of Moderna vaccines have presented some challenges in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties but health officials say distribution continues to be a top priority.
“Vaccine supply continues to be extremely limited,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “The supply constraint is a national issue that will take an all of government approach to tackle, and it will not be instantaneous. Please be patient.”
According to Luu, the Moderna lot being investigated by the California Department of Public Health – which has been set aside and is not being used while the investigation continues – were earmarked to be used for second doses for individuals that already received their first dose of the vaccine.
Additionally, the bi-county area did not receive all of the 1,400 doses they were expecting this week, said Luu.
“Issues like these will certainly impact the timeline of getting more vaccines into arms, but our Public Health staff is working hard to get what we do physically have in-stock out as soon as possible,” said Luu.
While the number of available vaccines is limited at this time, Luu said the COVID-19 vaccine registration process was opened for Yuba-Sutter residents 65 years and older on Wednesday and a county-sponsored vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place on Saturday for those individuals.
This comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the reprioritization of individuals 65 years and older into Phase 1B Tier 1 of the California COVID-19 Vaccination Plan last week.
In a release issued by the Colusa County Department of Health and Human Services, officials said while this change is an attempt to increase vaccine distribution it does not address the key components local governments need to support the plan, which includes an increased allocation of vaccines and additional staffing resources.
According to a release, the Colusa County Department of Health and Human Services submitted its required Vaccine Plan to the state on Jan. 4 and requested 15-20 National Guard staff to support local vaccine distribution, but the state has not responded at this time.
“Our agency has lost all confidence in the state’s ability to effectively manage vaccine planning and is concerned with the spreading of misinformation,” said Colusa County Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Kelly. “In Colusa County, we are committed to proceeding with a plan that is realistic, targeted, equitable and effective. Human lives are at stake and we cannot continue to be derailed by unsubstantiated changes that continue to lack in the necessary tools and resources needed to execute, including actual vaccines here in the county, and the staff to actually administer vaccines accordingly.”
Colusa County health officials anticipate the completion of Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccination schedule by the end of the week and, according to a release, more than 200 healthcare workers and skilled nursing residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine to date.
Marcos Kropf, Colusa County Counsel, said 71 doses were also dispensed to fire personnel on Jan. 5.
Kropf said at this time, the county is working toward getting IHSS workers vaccinated followed by other first responders in accordance with the state’s vaccine phasing plan.
“We don’t have hard dates because we are reliant on what we are allocated by the state...we basically get vaccines out as they are allocated to us,” said Kropf.
While local health officials continue to tackle vaccine distribution challenges, Luu said she has seen a decrease in the daily case count in Yuba and Sutter counties, but test positivity remains high at this time.
“We are heading in the right direction but continued vigilance is key,” said Luu.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 122 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 12,824 cases. There are currently 935 active cases in the area.
Sixty-four residents were hospitalized as of Wednesday evening, while 98 people recovered from the virus. One hundred six Yuba-Sutter residents have died to date due to the virus. One death was reported on Wednesday.
In Colusa County, health officials reported 1,796 positive COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday – an increase of 126 new cases since Jan. 12.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 479 are active cases in isolation – including 11 individuals that have been hospitalized at this time.
To date, 1,308 people have recovered from the virus and nine virus-related deaths have been reported.
According to Luu, a county-sponsored vaccination clinic will be posted to Yuba County and Sutter County websites by 9 a.m. each Wednesday and a phone system will also be set up so that those without internet access can call in and have public health staff assist with registration over the phone.