The Yuba-Sutter area continues to see a record-setting surge of new COVID-19 case counts, according to Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu, and the local hospital is filling up.
“I hope that this stark, grim reality will hit home to every Yuba-Sutter resident that this is not the time to get together with people who live outside of your household – not even among your social bubble,” said Luu.
“Do not gather in person for Thanksgiving. It just takes one meal, one get-together, one gathering to start a COVID-19 domino chain of infection. Please be kind. During these times of Thanksgiving, your way of showing your gratitude to these healthcare heroes is to stay home.”
On Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 125, bringing the area’s total to 5,125.
Prior to the new cases reported on Wednesday, Luu said 257 new cases were reported in Sutter County Monday through Tuesday and Yuba County was not far behind with 163 new cases during that two-day span.
“This is a stark contrast to September and early October when the daily case counts for both counties were in the single digits to low-teens,” said Luu.
Several local health officials, including Luu, recently voiced their concerns about how this surge is affecting Adventist Health/Rideout.
“Overall, the hospital is full – not just ICU but also the regular hospital beds,” said Luu. “Hospitals cannot expand more ICU or regular beds unless they have the nursing staff to take care of those patients and, right now, the hospital is dealing with severe staffing shortages as many have also tested positive or are quarantined due to being close contacts of positive cases.”
Monica Arrowsmith, mission integration executive with Adventist, said while the census of patients recently has been high, the facility has the ability to care for the most critical patients. But, she confirmed, staffing continues to be an issue.
“Our supplies are in good shape but our staffing is a little more challenged due to the number of staff who are on quarantine,” said Arrowsmith. “We are continuously evaluating our staffing and have reached out to the state to access its resource pool to supplement our staffing.”
Should the situation arise where the hospital has no capacity for additional ICU patients, Arrowsmith said a surge plan would be implemented.
As of Wednesday, 35 people were hospitalized and another 56 had recovered from the virus.
One additional COVID-related death was also reported on Tuesday, bringing the area’s total death count up to 25.
“Now more than ever, our individual actions matter,” said Luu. “Do not succumb to the pressures of tradition, the pressures of needing to see that loved one in person. Remain vigilant and stay home so that you can save lives.”