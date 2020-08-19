Although this week’s triple-digit temperatures do not reflect it, fall is just around the corner and with the changing of the leaves comes flu season, a cause of concern for Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
“We want to encourage residents to get a flu shot – a scientifically-proven method to combat seasonal influenza,” said Luu. “It’s also extremely important to continue practicing those tenets we all know – it will help keep people from getting sick in the first place.”
Luu said although the flu is not as unpredictable as COVID-19, it can still be fatal, especially for vulnerable populations, and preliminary research shows it is possible for people to be infected with both flu and COVID-19 at the same time.
“Everyone doing their part to not transmit any sickness is the best way we can get through and navigate this one pandemic that has already upended our lives,” said Luu. “We don’t need to add more sickness on top of that.”
In addition to physical health, Luu said that she understands just how trying times have been amid this pandemic and stresses the importance of mental health and self-care.
“I have irritability at times, I don’t sleep well at times, I get anxious and I don’t even know why I’m anxious – it’s like a pretty good day,” said Luu.”It just builds up.”
As a doctor, Luu said when she recognizes these signs in herself it is important to take the first step and address those feelings.
“I seek out help. I talk to family, I talk to friends, I make sure to talk to my doctor and ensure that my doctor is aware of these issues I’m having,” said Luu.
Luu said it can be helpful to find activities to calm the mind – for her, meditation and yoga work.
“Be kind to yourself, be kind to each other, but also, not to ignore the signs and symptoms and if you have them, like I do, to acknowledge them and to seek help,” said Luu. “Because we all need it during these trying times.”
Yuba-Sutter Behavioral Health provides services to individuals and families experiencing serious or ongoing mental health concerns and a 24-hour crisis services hotline can be reached at 673-8255 or toll free at 888-923-3800.
For more information about behavioral health services in the bi-county area, visit https://www.suttercounty.org/doc/government/depts/hs/mh/hs_behavioral_health.
As of Wednesday evening, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 16, bringing the total to 2,007 cases.
Thirty one residents were hospitalized as of Wednesday.
Eleven local residents have died due to the virus to date, 1,069 people recovered from the virus and a total of 18,047 residents have been tested, according to the online dashboard.