There are currently 78 Yuba-Sutter residents hospitalized with COVID-19, with nine people currently in the Intensive Care Unit.
“It’s a stark reminder that, amidst the holidays, COVID-19 remains very real and a threat to our community,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “We have 78 different families aching for their loved ones during this Christmas holiday.”
The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 183 on Thursday, bringing the area’s total to 9,665 cases.
Seventy residents recovered from the virus on Thursday.
A total of 63 local residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.
After a challenging year, Luu said it’s understandable for residents to want to be around family and friends this holiday, but it’s important to remember gatherings pose the greatest risk for transmitting and becoming infected with COVID-19.
“Please, for the sake of those you love and don’t want to get sick, be creative in celebrating this year and avoid in-person gatherings with those whom you do not live with,” Luu said. “It is so important to do our parts to slow the spread, ease the burden on our hospital, and save lives.”