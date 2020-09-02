As wildfires continue to burn around the Yuba-Sutter region and air quality remains in the unhealthy range, Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said those with lung or breathing issues and heart disease, as well as the elderly and children, are more susceptible to breathing issues from the wildfire smoke.
“Those same people, except for children, are more vulnerable to more severe symptoms from COVID-19, hospitalization, and even death,” said Luu.
According to Luu, the air particles found in the air can irritate the respiratory tract when inhaled and lead to a worsening of underlying lung conditions. That also has the potential to stress the heart, said Luu, since the lungs and heart are so intertwined because the heart relies on the lungs for oxygen.
“Wildfire smoke doesn’t affect the probability of someone becoming infected with COVID-19, rather, it could exacerbate any respiratory symptoms someone may be suffering from – whether that be the flu or COVID-19,” said Luu. “We certainly don’t want to see more people needing hospitalization to treat these symptoms, so the best course of action is to keep yourself from getting sick and from getting others sick in the first place.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area increased by 23 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,403 cases.
To date, 16 Yuba-Sutter residents have died due to COVID-19.
Nineteen individuals were hospitalized as of Wednesday evening and 1,405 have recovered from the virus.