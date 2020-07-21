Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said while the area has seen a slight drop in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported per day, the Yuba-Sutter area is far from being removed from the state’s monitoring list, which requires many businesses to modify operations to mitigate transmission of the virus.
The area is currently averaging about 30-35 cases per day. In order to get off the state list, Yuba County would need to drop to an average of six cases per day and Sutter County would need to drop to seven cases per day – figures are determined based on total population.
“The more people disregard the tenets in place, the longer we will continue to be on the state monitoring list and businesses will be affected,” Luu said. “Following the tenets will not rid the virus (only a vaccine can do that), but it will dramatically drop the number of people sick and who need hospital care, as well as prevent deaths.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 34 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 862 cases.
Twenty residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, and 23 people recovered on Tuesday. Seven local residents have died from COVID-19 to date.
A total of 12, 983 local residents have been tested in the area.
Luu said the average age of local confirmed cases is 37 years old, with the greatest number of confirmed cases coming from the 25-34 and 35-44 age groups. Contact investigations have shown that the younger demographic continues to go to social gatherings, in some cases even when displaying or experiencing symptoms of the virus.
“We understand how challenging it is to refrain from physical socialization, especially after dealing with this epidemic for months,” Luu said. “But it is vital – and simple – to prevent unnecessary suffering: avoid these group gatherings like birthday parties, graduation parties, and barbecues. If you do attend or host, attendees should social distance six feet or more from non-household members (yes, even if they’re family), wear a facial covering when you cannot maintain the social distancing, practice good hand hygiene, don’t share food or utensils, and limit the number of households interacting.”
Fifty percent of local infections have originated from private social gatherings. Luu encouraged residents to continue adhering to safety protocol both in public and at home.
“While we’re hearing that test results are starting to come back a little quicker than in recent weeks – around four to five days versus seven-plus – it’s important that residents isolate themselves as soon as they experience symptoms,” she said. “As we all know, household contacts are at highest risk of contracting the virus because of shared spaces. As soon as you develop any symptoms, even if mild, stay in a separate bedroom, use a separate bathroom, if possible, and wear a facial covering when interacting with other household members.”