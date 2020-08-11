Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area continue to grow by the day despite state-mandated business closures and modifications to indoor operations.
Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said it comes down to personal responsibility, and while the scaling back of higher-risk sectors deters large numbers of people gathering in one place for an extended period of time, it appears the same practices are not being implemented at home.
“Residents continue to host and attend social gatherings,” Luu said. “As a reminder, around 20 percent of cases are asymptomatic, or don’t have symptoms, when they test positive. These people feel fine and closely mingle with family and friends for extended periods of time – hours – without social distancing, without wearing a facial covering, sharing food and utensils, etc. These are higher-risk behaviors and is how at least half of our local cases are getting sick.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 37 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,697 cases.
Thirty people recovered from the virus and 32 residents were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening.
Five of the 37 cases were the result of the state’s data glitch undercount, according to the online dashboard.
Luu said there are several individuals in their mid- to late-20s currently in the Intensive Care Unit at Adventist Health/Rideout due to COVID-19, which shows that no one is invincible.
“I can only speak generally as not to intrude on patients’ privacy, but underlying health conditions that seem to exacerbate COVID-19 symptoms include diabetes, obesity, heart conditions, cancer, COPD, chronic kidney disease, and other conditions that lead to a compromised immune system,” Luu said. “If you do not seek regular medical care, you may not even know you have an underlying health condition until you become hospitalized with COVID-19.”
Eleven local residents have died due to the virus to date. A total of 17, 690 residents have been tested.
“We’ve gotten word that the lab turnaround time for OptumServe has greatly improved – it is now between three and five days to receive results,” Luu said. “If you have had close contact with a confirmed case, or if you’re experiencing any symptoms, even if they’re mild, register for free COVID-19 testing by visiting LHI.care/covidtesting. If you don’t have internet access, you can call (888) 634-1123. Please remember, the decision to test is a decision to isolate. Once you get tested, please continue home isolation until you receive your result.”