A new report released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that 94 percent of the country’s COVID-related deaths had some form of underlying medical condition.
Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the contributing conditions are common things that many American adults may have, including obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic lung disease and heart disease.
“These are very common medical conditions and further highlight the point that COVID-19 is dangerous and can be deadly,” Luu said. “Remember also, unless you have had a recent medical evaluation, you might assume you don’t have these underlying medical issues, but you cannot be certain.”
As for the other 6 percent of COVID-related deaths, she said, that’s still approximately 9,000 deaths in healthy adults and children that should not have had to perish.
“COVID-19 is now considered one of the top killers of Americans, with most experts believing it will be in the top 10 causes of death among Americans in 2020,” she said. “This is a cause of great concern and alarm. This is not ‘just a cold.’ This is not ‘I’ll be fine because I’m healthy.’ This is real. This is dangerous. This must be taken seriously by all.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area increased by 44 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,380 cases.
Twenty six people recovered from the virus and 16 residents were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening. Sixteen local residents have died to date due to COVID-19.
While the Yuba-Sutter area remains in the state’s most restrictive category in its tiered framework for partial reopening of businesses, Luu said she is hopeful the area will get to drop to the next best tier soon – Yuba County is likely to be a bit ahead of Sutter County in regards to rate of decrease in case counts.
“The key is to drop to less than seven new cases per day on average and our test positivity must be less than 8 percent for two weeks,” she said. “We’re getting closer, but we will all have to remain diligent to push the improvement further along.”