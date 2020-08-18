Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the number of local COVID-19 cases are comparable to neighboring Butte County and Yolo County, though their respective death counts are much higher, largely due to outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities.
That said, local cases continue to grow by the day, and with flu season just around the corner, Luu has her concerns.
“We are very concerned about a potential ‘twin-demic’ – essentially both epidemics of flu and COVID-19,” she said. “Evidence now shows that you can be co-infected with the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.”
Luu said state-mandated business closures haven’t curbed the spread of the virus in the community. That’s because at least half of infections have come from home, particularly from social gatherings like barbecues and parties.
The number of confirmed cases in the area increased by 49 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,992 cases.
Ten people recovered from the virus and 29 residents were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening.
Eleven residents have died due to COVID-19 to date. A total of 17,945 local residents have been tested.
She said the state has made it clear that in order for the area to be removed from the watchlist, Sutter County numbers must drop to six new cases per day and Yuba County must drop to seven new cases per day over a two-week period.
“We are very far off from reaching that metric,” Luu said.
“…When you’re surrounded by people you’re comfortable with – family and friends – you’re likely to let your guard down and you’re probably not practicing the tenets. This is what continues to spread the virus, because people without symptoms can spread the virus and transmit it to other family members, coworkers, friends. We are all in this together and it takes collective action to see a difference.”