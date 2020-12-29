Local COVID-19 case counts have shown some improvement recently, but health officials warn that doesn’t tell the full story.
“COVID-19 testing sites and labs paused operations for a day during the Christmas holiday, so right now some of the case count numbers coming in are a bit lower but don’t necessarily fully represent the situation,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 71 on Tuesday, bringing the area’s total to 10,167 cases.
Eighty residents were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, while 307 people recovered from the virus. Sixty-seven local residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.
“Testing will continue to be an important part of tracking our community’s progress in the weeks and months ahead,” Luu said. “We especially need to know whether or not our community was successful in keeping the spread of the virus in check during the Christmas and New Year holidays.”
She also said vaccinations of frontline health workers continues as vaccine shipments are received.