The California Department of Public Health has begun the process of working through cases that never made it to county health officials, according to Yuba County media and community relations coordinator Russ Brown.
It was reported earlier in the week that a computer glitch caused an under-counting of cases throughout the state.
“We were told to expect those cases to begin coming to us sometime late next week,” Brown said in an email Friday.
Bi-County Health Office Dr. Phuong Luu was on a phone call with officials from CDPH on Friday regarding the state computer glitch, according to Brown.
“Once we receive the undercounted cases from the state, it is our intent to present them to the community separately from our daily counts, because it’s important to still accurately represent what is happening in Yuba-Sutter day by day,” Brown said. “Ultimately, all of the positive cases – both those we receive daily and those from the state backlog – will end up on the bi-county dashboard, to keep the overall numbers accurate moving forward.”
Cases in Yuba-Sutter increased by 46 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,509. Thirty-three remained in the hospital and 28 recovered as of late Friday.
An 11th coronavirus-related death was reported in the Yuba-Sutter area on Friday.
To access updated COVID-19 statistics for the region, visit bepreparedyuba.org and bepreparedsutter.org.