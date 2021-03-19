The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued new guidance noting that the physical distance among school students can be reduced from six feet to three feet for elementary school students — a distance reduction that can also be considered for middle school and high school students when community transmission is considered to be low enough.
The guidance comes as schools in the Yuba City Unified School District are set to reopen to in-person instruction starting next Tuesday. Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the latest guidance is only applicable to school settings and not generalizable to other settings or interactions, and universal masking remains a requirement no matter the circumstances.
“The California Department of Public Health is working on reviewing the CDC’s guidance and hopefully will have updated state guidance soon in regard to this,” Luu said.
Luu said Public Health teams in the Yuba-Sutter area have been working to host vaccine clinics in harder to reach areas in recent weeks. To date, they’ve hosted special clinics in the Yuba County foothills, Linda, Olivehurst, Rio Oso/Nicolaus/Pleasant Grove, Live Oak, Richland Housing, and at Habitat for Humanity in Marysville.
This weekend’s county-sponsored vaccine clinic still had spots available for registration as of Friday afternoon. Luu said there were also plenty of openings for next Wednesday’s second-dose clinic.
To register for vaccination at county-sponsored clinics, eligible residents can visit yuba.org/vaccines or suttercounty.org/vaccine.
“There is light at the end of this long pandemic tunnel, and it is safely done through robust COVID-19 vaccine uptake,” Luu said. “For us to get out of the tunnel we need the Yuba-Sutter community to get vaccinated as quickly as possible once you are eligible.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 16 on Friday. There are currently 162 open cases in the area.
Nineteen people were hospitalized as of Friday evening, while 18 virus cases closed. To date, 141 local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.